SAT Hospital starts drawing power from KSEB after Sunday’s outage

Power supply to SAT Hospital here was back to normal on Monday morning after a technical glitch was fixed allowing the hospital to draw supply directly from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) grid.

A three-hour power outage at the hospital’s casualty block on Sunday had sparked a massive protest. Supply had been restored by 10.30 p.m. on Sunday using a diesel generator. On Monday morning, the PWD Electrical Wing in charge of the hospital’s internal supply had repaired a damaged load break switch allowing the hospital to draw KSEB supply from 7.30 a.m.

KSEB version

Meanwhile, the KSEB maintained that it was not to be blamed for Sunday’s blackout. The periodical maintenance on its feeders was carried out between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Sunday after alerting the hospital authorities. The KSEB’s high-tension supply to the hospital had been restored at 5.30 p.m., according to Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office.

But technical problems on its side prevented the hospital from drawing the KSEB supply. The outage occurred around 7.30 p.m. after a generator, which was providing alternative supply, developed snags. Health Minister Veena George had announced that a technical committee would probe the incident.

Meeting

Meanwhile, Mr. Krishnankutty is likely to hold a meeting of KSEB and Electrical Inspectorate officials on the incident on Tuesday. The Minister had sought reports from the Director (Distribution) and the Electrical Inspectorate.

