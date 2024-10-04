ADVERTISEMENT

SAT Hospital power outage: PWD official placed on suspension

Published - October 04, 2024 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government on Friday placed on suspension a PWD Assistant Executive Engineer in connection with the three-hour power outage at the Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital on September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shyam Kumar D.S., the Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD Electrical Wing, responsible for the power supply to the SAT Hospital has been suspended pending an inquiry.

The decision was based on a report of the Chief Engineer (Buildings) of the PWD which found lapses on the official’s part in the execution of his duties, a government order on Friday (October 4, 2024) said. The government has also directed the Chief Engineer (Buildings) of the PWD to carry out a detailed investigation on the lapses.

The power outage at the hospital casualty block which lasted for three hours from 7.30 p.m. on September 29 had sparked massive protests and outrage, prompting the government to order a detailed probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US