SAT Hospital power outage: PWD official placed on suspension

The Kerala government on Friday placed on suspension a PWD Assistant Executive Engineer in connection with the three-hour power outage at the Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital on September 29.

Shyam Kumar D.S., the Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD Electrical Wing, responsible for the power supply to the SAT Hospital has been suspended pending an inquiry.

The decision was based on a report of the Chief Engineer (Buildings) of the PWD which found lapses on the official’s part in the execution of his duties, a government order on Friday (October 4, 2024) said. The government has also directed the Chief Engineer (Buildings) of the PWD to carry out a detailed investigation on the lapses.

The power outage at the hospital casualty block which lasted for three hours from 7.30 p.m. on September 29 had sparked massive protests and outrage, prompting the government to order a detailed probe.