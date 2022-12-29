SAT Hospital is now centre of excellence for rare diseases

December 29, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The SAT Hospital on Government Medical College Hospital campus here has been included on the Union Health Ministry’s centre of excellence list for rare diseases, Minister for Health Veena George has said.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Minister said this was a huge achievement for the State as SAT Hospital had found a place among 10 important hospitals in the country. This would help bring about revolutionary changes in detection of rare diseases, their treatment, and research. Steps to realise the centre of excellence status would be taken in a time-bound manner, she said.

The centre of excellence list for rare diseases has been prepared as per a national policy with the objective of detecting rare diseases, treating them, and preventing them. SAT Hospital was selected after an inspection by a Central team as per the guidelines of the policy.

Testing for genetic diseases, diagnosis, and treatment is done at SAT Hospital. The support of Government Medical College Hospital is also available.

In case a rare disease is detected, treatment will be available as per the centre of excellence project. If diagnosis of rare disease is made at any other hospital in the State, registration should be done through the centre of excellence at SAT. The State government will make arrangements, besides making available more employees.