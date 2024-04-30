SAT Hospital gets labour room quality improvement certification

April 30, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

SAT Hospital has received the national quality certification under the Union Health Ministry’s labour room quality improvement initiative, LaQshya, with a high score, a statement issued by the Health department has said.

The hospital received a score of 97.5% for its labour rooms and 98.5% for its maternity operation theatres.

LaQshya is a labour-room quality improvement initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ensure quality of care during intrapartum and immediate post-partum period in a health-care facility. Kerala has been trying to secure LaQshya certification for its secondary-care hospitals and SAT hospital is the 11th institution in the State to secure the LaQshya certification.

Objective

LaQshya was launched with the objective of reducing the maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity due to complications during and immediately after delivery, to improve quality of care during the delivery and in the immediate post-partum period, to stabilise complications and ensure timely referrals, and to enable an effective two-way follow-up system to provide “respectful maternity care” to all pregnant women attending a public health facility.

Under LaQshya, a multi-layered strategy has been framed for infrastructure advancement, ensuring availability of essential equipment, providing adequate human resources, capacity building of health-care workers, and improving quality processes in the labour room.

A transformational change in the processes related to delivery is being sought through LaQshya, including appropriate intervention during the intrapartum and immediate postpartum period, so that preventable maternal deaths may be avoided.

