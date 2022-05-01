Sasi sues Meena for libel

Seeks immediate withdrawal of ‘slanderous’ comments in former IAS officer’s book

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P. Sasi has sued former Chief Electoral Officer, Teeka Ram Meena for defamation.

Mr. Sasi had felt that Mr. Meena had libelled him in his yet to be released autobiographical service story, "Tholkilla Jnan (I Won't Be Defeated)".

Mr. Sasi has sent a legal notice to Mr. Meena seeking an unconditional apology and immediate withdrawal of the "slanderous" comments in the book.

Mr. Sasi has proceeded against Mr. Meena even as Congress leader Sashi Tharoor, MP, was scheduled to release the controversial book here on Monday.

The CM's political secretary had brought the defamation suit against Mr.Meena based on news reports that the bureaucrat had alleged in the book that Mr. Sasi had removed him from the Thrissur Collector's post for taking on the local liquor mafia. At the time, Mr. Sasi was political secretary to Chief Minister E.K.Nayanar.

Mr. Meena also reportedly blamed Mr. Sasi for his suspension when serving as Wayanad District Collector.

It was unclear whether Mr. Meena had named Mr. Sasi as his persecutor in the book.