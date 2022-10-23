Sasi re-elected CITU Palakkad district president

P.K. Sasi

P.K. Sasi was on Sunday re-elected district president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). He was elected at the district conference of the CITU being held at Mannarkkad in the district. M. Hamza was elected district secretary and T.K. Noushad treasurer. The three-day conference will conclude on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory session in the evening. A mass rally will also be taken out as part of the conference. The organisers said that 50,000 workers would attend the rally.

There will be traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles between Kumaramputhur and Mundur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.