Sasi is targeted because he is a good man, says Ganesh Kumar

Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar praised CPI(M) leader and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) chairman P.K. Sasi during a function held at a college here on Thursday. Mr. Sasi was heavily censured by the CPI(M) here the other day for his alleged financial misappropriations.

Addressing a function at Universal College, Mannarkkad, of which Mr. Sasi is the chairperson, the Minister said that he had not met a more virtuous man than Mr. Sasi.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that he would speak proudly of Mr. Sasi in all forums. “He is a good man. He loved people and helped them without bothering about their politics. He is a good people’s representative,” said the Minister.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that those trying to annihilate Mr. Sasi would be destroying a good educational institution too. “Like Mr. Sasi, I too had faced a lot of allegations. People ignore thieves and robbers, but hunt down those who do good things,” he said.

“Only trees that bear fruit will be stoned. Some sections are trying to denigrate Mr. Sasi. I know there is no truth in those attempts,” he said.

