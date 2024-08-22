GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sasi is targeted because he is a good man, says Ganesh Kumar

Published - August 22, 2024 07:32 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar praised CPI(M) leader and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) chairman P.K. Sasi during a function held at a college here on Thursday. Mr. Sasi was heavily censured by the CPI(M) here the other day for his alleged financial misappropriations.

Addressing a function at Universal College, Mannarkkad, of which Mr. Sasi is the chairperson, the Minister said that he had not met a more virtuous man than Mr. Sasi.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that he would speak proudly of Mr. Sasi in all forums. “He is a good man. He loved people and helped them without bothering about their politics. He is a good people’s representative,” said the Minister.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that those trying to annihilate Mr. Sasi would be destroying a good educational institution too. “Like Mr. Sasi, I too had faced a lot of allegations. People ignore thieves and robbers, but hunt down those who do good things,” he said.

“Only trees that bear fruit will be stoned. Some sections are trying to denigrate Mr. Sasi. I know there is no truth in those attempts,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.