July 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Pluralism is the backbone of India’s identity and Kottayam remains a microcosm of India’s rich diversity, notes Sashi Tharoor, MP.

Addressing the installation ceremony of Talita Abraham and Deepa Abraham respectively as the president and secretary of the Innerwheel Club of Kottayam here on Saturday, Mr.Tharoor also condemned the violence in Manipur and called it the negation of the foundational pluralistic values of India.

