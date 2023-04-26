ADVERTISEMENT

Saseendran welcomes Supreme Court ruling on ESZ

April 26, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Forest Minister terms court ruling a measure of the success of ‘the pro-people stand taken by the State government on the matter’

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to relax the total ban on activities in the 1-km eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) around forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran described the court ruling as a measure of the success of the pro-people stand taken by the State government on the matter.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court had placed restrictions on construction activities in the 1-km ESZ surrounding national parks, protected forests, and wildlife sanctuaries. The court decision to lift a total ban with regard to the buffer zones gives relief to the people living in these regions, the Minister said. He added that the meetings organised to identify solutions to problems faced by communities living in forest fringes have been receiving encouraging response.

