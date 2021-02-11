Saseendran weighing future options

All depends on the decision of party Central leadership on Friday

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, who remains defiant to be with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), will take a final call on either floating a new party or joining Congress (S), only after a decision comes from the party Central leadership on Friday.

Sources close to him believe that the CPI(M) State leadership will offer the Elathur Assembly seat which he has been representing two times in a row, despite opposition from its district unit. That possibility would emerge if the NCP Central leadership gives a green signal to its State unit to join the United Democratic Front (UDF).

"I am awaiting for a decision from the Central leadership. The future course of action will be decided after that,” Mr. Saseendran told The Hindu on Thursday.

Breaking his silence on the rift in the State unit, he said that the Central leadership had not thought about the winning possibility other than the Pala Assembly segment. “Except for discussions that was held in Delhi, no political discussion was held in any of the committees in the State,” Mr. Saseendran said.

He claimed that the majority of the district committees of the party backed him and that the general feeling among the party affiliates was to stay with the LDF fold. “We expect the Central leadership to honour that sentiment and it should have solicited the response of the district chiefs. Not only did the State leadership fail to do that but it also did not apprise the Central leadership of the divergent views in the party,” Mr. Saseendran said.

He hoped that Central leadership would not take an arbitrary decision without reaching a consensus in the State. “I don't think the Central leadership will take an extreme step,” he said.