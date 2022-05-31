Saseendran to inaugurate Pravesanotsavam in Wayanad district

Arrangements have been made for the district-level ‘Pravesanotsavam’, the formal ceremony to welcome students back to schools, at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kakkavayal in the district on Wednesday.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. on the day. T. Siddique, MLA, will preside over the function. District Collector A. Geetha will be the chief guest.

Sub district-level Pravesanotsavams would be held at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS), Chennalode; GUPS, Thalapuzha and GUPS, Meenangadi, in Vythiri, Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery sub districts respectively by adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines, said Deputy Director of Education Sasiprabha.

The Education department is expecting 10,250 new students in the academic year, including 20-25% students from the Scheduled Tribe community, Ms. Sasiprabha added.