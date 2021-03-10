Saseendran to contest again in Elathur

Dissidents unhappy but will abide by party decision

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Transport Minister A.K.Saseendran has survived the dissidence of party affiliated organisations against his candidature at Elathur in Kozhikode district.

Sources said that some deft political manoeuvring coupled with the solid backing of State president T.P. Peetharambaran helped him secure the seat for the third time in a row.

However, party president Sharad Pawar and general secretary Praful Patel, who held parleys with the opposing groups on Tuesday evening in Delhi, expressed their displeasure with the organisational functioning of the Kerala unit, especially that led to the party losing the Pala Assembly seat and its legislator Mani C. Kappan, aligning with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

While clearing the name of Mr. Saseendran, they also announced the names of two other contestants - N.A. Mohammed Kutty (Kottakkal) and Thomas K. Thomas (Kuttanad). The NCP was allotted three seats in the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Last time, it had contested four seats.

State chiefs of the affiliated organisations of the party had earlier objected to the renomination of Mr. Saseendran who was in the electoral fray for the last eight Assembly elections without giving a chance to others. In 2006 Assembly polls, Mr. Saseendran, was also successful from the Balussery Assembly segment in Kozhikode district.

The dissidents said that they were unhappy with the decision of the Central leadership allowing Mr. Saseendran to contest from Elathur. However, they would abide by the decision.