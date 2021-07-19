Saseendran launches work on new integrated check-posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 July 2021 20:37 IST

The State government formally launched the upgradation of 14 inter-State check-posts as integrated forest check-post complexes on Monday.

These facilities are intended to enable transporting checking of forest produce and illegal movement of captive animals.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who inaugurated the infrastructure development project from the Kuruthikalam check-post in Kothamangalam forest division, said the complexes would comprise information centres for visitors to the State, Vanasree eco shops and other allied facilities. The construction of several new forest station buildings also got under way as part of the project included in the government’s 100-day programme.

Besides boosting forest management activities, the ongoing efforts were bound to bring down animal-wildlife conflicts and forest offences in the State, Mr. Saseendran added.

The integrated check-posts would come up at Baveli, Tholpetti and Muthanga in Wayanad, Pothundi and Anaikatti in Palakkad, Malakkappara in Thrissur, Thalappadi in Kasaragod, Cumbammettu, Vazhikkadavu, Thalakkode, Kuruthikalam and Chattamunnar in Idukki, Kottavasal in Kollam, and Kallar in Thiruvananthapuram.

The new forest stations were planned in Kokkathode, North Kumaramperoor, Kochukoikkal and Rajampara in Pathanamthitta, Nachivayal in Marayur, Kanthalloor and Vannamthura in Idukki, Evergreen, Ennakkal, Edamalayar, Vadattupara, Mekkappala and Erumukham in Ernakulam, and Ambalappara in Palakkad.

While the integrated check-post complexes are being constructed at an outlay of ₹10.27 crore, an estimated expenditure of ₹11.27 crore is expected to the forest stations. The constructions would be complete by March next, the Forest Minister pointed out.