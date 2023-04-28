Saseendran decries “obsessive” love for wild animals

April 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pointing out that forest conservation and public welfare must go hand-in-hand, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said the government cannot work towards one goal at the cost of the other.

He also bemoaned an “obsessive love for animals” displayed by certain sections that was torpedoing the government’s efforts to strike a balance on the forest fringe areas, while addressing the last in the series of Statewide Vana Souhrida Sadassu outreach campaign conducted by the Forest department at Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Advocating a paradigm shift in the mindset of forest officials, Mr. Saseendran felt their responsibility did not end with forest and wildlife conservation. The role of the Forest department had undergone significant changes to accommodate the well-being of the people among its priorities. While it succeeded in preserving the State’s treasure trove of flora and fauna as highlighted in recent studies, officials largely neglected the problems faced by those living in close proximity to forests.

“While the government is of the view that public needs should outweigh other responsibilities, there has sadly been an excessive love for wild animals that often borders on obsession,” he said.

Citing the special night sitting held by the Kerala High Court to stay efforts to capture the wild tusker Arikompan a month ago, Mr. Saseendran also questioned an “undue haste” shown by courts in taking up petitions filed by animal rights activists.

Responding to criticisms on the inadequate solatium provided for crop raids by wild animals, the Minister quipped that the Forest department was merely a “postman” in the process. Besides, the Agriculture department could finalise compensation only in accordance with Central norms. However, the State government firmly felt the need to hike compensations for crop losses and deaths.

Compensations to the tune of ₹67.18 lakh were provided to the residents of the Aruvikkara, Parassala, and Vamanapuram constituencies during the Vana Souhrida Sadassu. G. Stephen, C.K. Hareendran, D.K. Murali, MLAs, Head of Forest Force Bennichen Thomas, District Collector Geromic George, other senior officials, and civic body representatives were also present.