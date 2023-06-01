Saseendran counters Maneka’s allegations on ailing elephant calf

June 01, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Forest department has locked horns with animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi yet again, this time over elephant management in the State.

Responding to allegations levelled by the Sultanpur MP on the health condition of Manu, a six-year-old male elephant calf, at the elephant rehabilitation centre in Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran condemned her ‘tendency’ to portray the government in bad light. He extended an invite to Ms. Gandhi again to understand the ground realities rather than believing ‘hearsay’. In a letter to Mr. Saseendran on May 26, Ms. Gandhi had alleged that the calf was not being taken care of properly.

Manu’s ailment has sparked the latest war of words between Ms. Gandhi and the State government. A month ago, in the wake of the death of a sloth bear, she had reportedly said that the State’s Forest department is the ‘worst’ in the country. The statement had evoked sharp response from the government.

Measures adopted

Responding to her mail on the elephant, Mr. Saseendran elaborated on the measures adopted to nurse the elephant back to health. Manu was found to have inflammation in its left hind leg that made it difficult to walk and even consume food.

An expert panel of veterinarians found the elephant suffering from scoliosis (a condition in which a lateral deviation of vertebral column is seen at the thoracolumbar region). Besides, the pelvis was also found to be fractured. A thickening of the left iliac shaft suggested the possibility of an old fracture.

Long-term effects

The panel reported that the injuries were serious enough and could lead to serious disability through a long-lasting effect on musculoskeletal function of the hind quarters. Notably, the elephant has not sustained any physical injuries in the hind leg as was alleged and the condition of the elephant has been improving, the letter stated.

