SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 variant rampant in State

This has been declared as a Variant of Concern by WHO last week

An early analysis report by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi, on the genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 variants in Kerala has reported that the virus variant B.1.617.2, first detected in India in December last and declared as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by WHO last week, has significantly increased in circulation in the State.

B.1.617, also known as the “double mutant” variant, was first detected in India in October last. Since then, three sub lineages of this variant have been detected, namely B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3

“Analysing the virus samples from April in the State, we have informed the government that B.1.617.2 has increased in circulation, which is probably the reason for the huge spurt in cases in Kerala. In earlier samples, the predominant variant had been B.1.1.7 (the “UK variant”), while B.1.617 had been found in a small proportion,” says Vinod Scaria, Principal Scientist, IGIB.

It was Public Health England, U.K., which escalated B.1.617.2 from a Variant under Investigation to a VoC in May first week as preliminary data said that it was nearly 50% more infectious than the B.1.1.7 variant.

The WHO, stepped in last week to declare the variant a VoC, which is now present in 44 countries.

“The B.1.617.2 is extremely transmissible though so far, no large scale immune escape affinity has been detected. Though some in-vitro studies say that it can reduce the efficacy of the current COVID-19 vaccines, we do not know its clinical relevance yet,” Dr. Scaria says.

He says that given the high transmissibility of the variant and the fact that it is now present all over the country, Kerala samples are expected to have an increased proportion of the same. This variant is expected to emerge as the dominant variant in future too.

At present, there is no evidence that the B.1. 617. 2 variant is resistant to current vaccines. While this is reassuring, the high transmission potential of the variant is a major cause for concern.