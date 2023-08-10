ADVERTISEMENT

SARPA has led to rescue of 22,062 snakes in Kerala: Saseendran

August 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Since its launch in August 2020, app has helped streamline rescue operations of snakes from human habitations and reduce snakebites

The Hindu Bureau

Snake Awareness Rescue and Protection App (SARPA) has enabled the Forest department to rescue over 22,000 snakes, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Since its launch in August 2020, the mobile application has enabled the department to streamline rescue operations of snakes from human habitations and reduce the incidence of snakebite cases in the State.

Mr. Saseendran said as many as 26,420 snakes had been reported from human-habitated areas until July 2023, according to the data recorded by SARPA. Of these, 22,062 snakes had been rescued. While over a hundred people used to die of snakebites every year, this had considerably fallen since the portal had been introduced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added the department had imparted training in snake catching using scientific techniques to 3,208 people, of which 1,866 people had been issued licences. A majority of the licensees were forest personnel, he pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US