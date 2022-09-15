Saritha seeks CBI probe into role of politicians

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Kerala has issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Central and State governments on a petition filed by solar scam accused Saritha S. Nair demanding a probe into the role of 14 people, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and a few ministers in the Chandy-led Cabinet, in the alleged sexual exploitation of Saritha.

This follows a petition filed by Saritha demanding a CBI probe into the role of high-profile people in the case. Alleging that the probe so far covered only the role of four people, she demanded a probe into the role of Mr. Chandy, former ministers Aryadan Mohammed, A.P. Anil Kumar and Adoor Prakash and others in the case.

The plea has been posted for hearing after two weeks. The case had earlier been probed by the Crime Branch.