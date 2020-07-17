Sarith in NIA custody for 7 days

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Friday sent P.S. Sarith, the first accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, to the agency’s custody for seven days.

The investigation agency had earlier moved the trial court for arresting Sarith, who was arrested by Customs officials from Thiruvananthapuram, and had listed his name in the first information report.

Car produced

Sarith has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. The agency produced the car owned by Swapna before the court. The vehicle was allegedly used by her to flee from the State.

In judicial custody

Two more persons were held by the Customs on Friday in connection with the case. They were identified as Aboobacker Pazhedath and Abdul Hameed P.M. of Koottilangadi, Malappuram. The Ernakulam Additonal Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Friday sent the two accused in judicial custody for 14 days.

The names of the two accused were revealed by Said Alavi, who was arrested by the agency on Wednesday. Both the accused had admitted to their roles in the criminal conspiracy and smuggling of the huge quantity of gold, according to the report filed by the Customs before the court.

Faisal’s house searched

The Customs investigation team also searched the house of Faisal Fareed, an accused in the case, at Moonupeedika, near Kaippamangalam, in Thrissur. The house had been remaining locked for the last one-and-a-half years. The officials got hold of the keys from his relatives living nearby.

They were on the lookout for digital or other evidence that could prove crucial. The NIA had decided to move a Blue Notice to Interpol in connection with the move to extradite Faisal, suspected to be a key link in the case.