Sarin’s ‘handshake campaign’ after Congress leaders refuse to shake hands with him

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s [CPI(M)] Independent candidate in the Palakkad byelection P. Sarin launched a “handshake campaign” on Tuesday to highlight his Congress rival Rahul Mamkootathil’s recent decision to refuse a handshake at an event here.

Mr. Mamkootathil, however, brushed aside his former Congress party colleague’s campaign with a smile.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said he extends his hand to whosoever comes before him as “that is how you really show courtesy.” At the same time, he also said that there are reasons behind certain situations when such courtesies are not shown.

Mr. Sarin, who was the Congress’s digital media convener, was expelled from the party following his revolt by questioning Mr. Mamkootathil’s candidacy for the Palakkad bypoll.

Subsequently, the CPI(M) took him into its fold and nominated him as its Independent candidate for the Palakkad seat.

Recently at a marriage function in Palakkad, Congress MP from Vadakara Shafi Parambil and Mr. Mamkootathil, who is also the Youth Congress state president, greeted former party leader A.V. Gopinathan, but did not shake the hand offered by Mr. Sarin who was standing nearby and walked away even as he called them from behind, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Referring to the incident, Mr. Sarin said, “It (the handshake campaign) will help us to gauge the public reaction to what happened and also whether people think we did anything wrong. Whether they apologise to me or not, they should apologise to the people.” He also said Mr. Mamkootathil’s action will now deter people from offering him a handshake.

Mr. Sarin also took a dig at the UDF candidate by saying that he jumps and dances like a “baby monkey” to the directions and tunes of Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Mr. Parambil.

According to visuals on TV channels, Mr. Parambil and Mr. Mamkootathil, right after ignoring Mr. Sarin’s handshake, had termed the Left candidate’s move as “an act aimed at creating news”.

“I have integrity in my actions. I cannot act in this manner to create news for TV channels,” Mr. Mamkootathil said, referring to Mr. Sarin’s offer for a handshake.

The UDF candidate had also said that those who said they do not want the ‘hand’ (referring to the political symbol of the Congress) are now asking for a hand and questioned why it was so.

The Election Commission of India has postponed the Palakkad Assembly bypoll from November 13 to November 20, citing the Kalpathy Ratholsavam festival.