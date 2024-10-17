Sarin’s exit will not affect prospects of UDF in Palakkad, says IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has brushed aside Congress State digital media head P. Sarin’s exit from the party as an insignificant incident with no potential to affect the prospects of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming by-election in Palakkad.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Thursday that no disruptions could deceive the people anymore like the Thrissur Pooram disruption effected by some vested interests.

He added that the State was at its peak of problems, and that they would reflect in the by-elections. “All types of disruptive movements will be marginalised, and they will become a non-issue soon,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty, referring to the revolt unleashed by Mr. Sarin in the Congress.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu would be a major issue for the by-election. “It is a matter of grave concern. It will be raised during electioneering,” he added.

However, Mr. Kunhalikutty said it was too early for the UDF to discuss the candidature of P.V. Anvar’s representatives in Palakkad and Chelakkara. “Let’s wait for the final phase. We have time for nomination, for scrutiny, and for withdrawal. Let’s wait,” he said.

IUML protest rallies today

A meeting of the IUML State committee here decided to work hard for the victory of UDF candidates in Wayanad, Palakkad, and Chelakkara. The IUML has deputed three observers for each Assembly segment. One of them will be an MLA and the other two State office-bearers of the party.

IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said the party would begin its protest rallies against the State government and the alleged police-RSS nexus from Friday. All districts except Wayanad, Thrissur, and Palakkad will witness the protests.

