Sarin, Sandeep defections not alike, says Mamkootathil

Published - November 16, 2024 07:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil said here on Saturday that the political desertions of Sandeep Varier and P. Sarin could never be compared.

“Sandeep Varier left the BJP because of that party’s communal agenda. He had no electoral intentions. Dr. Sarin left the Congress only to become a candidate of the Left Democratic Front. The political desertions of both of them cannot be compared,” said Mr. Mamkootathil here.

He said that the Congress would welcome it when people embrace the secular ideology after leaving their ideology of communalism and hatred.

“Why is the CPI(M) so upset about Mr. Varier joining the Congress? Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh is demeaning himself by trying to tarnish Mr. Varier,” he said.

“It was CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan who first described Mr. Varier as a good social worker. Speaking ill of Mr. Varier just because he joined the Congress is bad,” said Mr. Mamkootathil.

