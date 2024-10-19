Sarin launches campaign with mega roadshow

Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s Independent candidate P. Sarin launched his campaign for the November 13 byelection in Palakkad with a mega roadshow on Saturday afternoon. The roadshow turned Palakkad’s arterial Court Road into a red sea of humanity with hundreds of CPI(M) supporters rallying for Dr. Sarin, waving red flags and holding red balloons and candidate’s posters.

Dr. Sarin was beaming from an open jeep as he waved at crowds around him. It was the first rally for him after he left the Congress on Thursday (October 17,2024) and became the LDF candidate on Friday.

His rival candidate Rahul Mamkootathil of the United Democratic Front (UDF) had taken out a similar roadshow on Thursday. But the LDF roadshow had more participants than that of the UDF.

Dr. Sarin’s roadshow started from Government Victoria College premises and proceeded to the Fort Maidan along the Court Road. Hundreds of CPI(M) workers, mostly young men and women, took part in the roadshow.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leaders V. Vaseef and V.K. Sanoj accompanied Dr. Sarin in the jeep. The placards held by the party supporters read: Sarin Bro.

Several senior leaders of the CPI(M), including district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu, addressed the finale of the road show at Fort Maidan.

Addressing the rally, Dr. Sarin said that he had asked the Congress to improve itself politically. “If they have not learned, I will expose their depravity in front of the people of Palakkad,” he said.

He said the LDF was the pesticide for the pest named Congress, and it would eliminate that pest. “This roadshow is testimony to the might and significance of Left politics in Palakkad,” he said.

