GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarin has fully revealed Cong.-RSS-BJP alliance, says Rajeeve

Published - October 18, 2024 01:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ousted Congress leader P. Sarin has exposed the alliance between the BJP-RSS and the Congress in the State. “The Congress is in decline, and its current leadership is close to the RSS-BJP,” said Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve.

He was speaking to the media after a function organised by the Industries department to hand over seven products from Keltron to Defence department organisations in Kochi on October 17 (Thursday).

Mr. Rajeeve declined to comment on the LDF candidate for the Palakkad byelection, saying that, “It will be decided by the district leadership of the party.”  He claimed that the Palakkad byelection was unnecessary for which the Congress paved the way.

However, he said all secular-minded people would vote for the LDF, as the Congress had exposed its inner workings. Mr. Rajeeve claimed that there was dissent within both the Congress and the BJP over their arrangements.

Published - October 18, 2024 01:21 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.