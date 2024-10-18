Sarin has fully revealed Cong.-RSS-BJP alliance, says Rajeeve

Ousted Congress leader P. Sarin has exposed the alliance between the BJP-RSS and the Congress in the State. “The Congress is in decline, and its current leadership is close to the RSS-BJP,” said Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve.

He was speaking to the media after a function organised by the Industries department to hand over seven products from Keltron to Defence department organisations in Kochi on October 17 (Thursday).

Mr. Rajeeve declined to comment on the LDF candidate for the Palakkad byelection, saying that, “It will be decided by the district leadership of the party.” He claimed that the Palakkad byelection was unnecessary for which the Congress paved the way.

However, he said all secular-minded people would vote for the LDF, as the Congress had exposed its inner workings. Mr. Rajeeve claimed that there was dissent within both the Congress and the BJP over their arrangements.