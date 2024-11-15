Sarin denies allegation of fake enrolment

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin here on Friday denied the allegations levelled by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan that he had not been living in Palakkad for the past six months.

Dr. Sarin challenged Mr. Satheesan to visit his house in Palakkad. He said he had a house in Palakkad since 2018, but was vague about his stay there.

He said the Congress and the BJP had lied about his residence. His wife Soumya said she had suffered cyberattack since the beginning of the byelection process.