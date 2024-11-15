 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarin denies allegation of fake enrolment

Published - November 15, 2024 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin here on Friday denied the allegations levelled by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan that he had not been living in Palakkad for the past six months.

Dr. Sarin challenged Mr. Satheesan to visit his house in Palakkad. He said he had a house in Palakkad since 2018, but was vague about his stay there.

He said the Congress and the BJP had lied about his residence. His wife Soumya said she had suffered cyberattack since the beginning of the byelection process.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.