Sargotsav 23 at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex

November 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

Director Kamal to inaugurate the State-level art festival for government employees

The Hindu Bureau

 

Sargotsav 23, the State-level art festival for government employees organised by the Kerala NGO Union, will be held on Sunday at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex.

Director Kamal will inaugurate the festival and Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernest will be the chief guest on the occasion. A total of 652 people including 352 women will participate in different events being held at the 10 venues of the cultural complex.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent will distribute prizes to the winners at the closing ceremony. District panchayat president P. K. Gopan will be the chief guest at the event.  

