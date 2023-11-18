HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sargotsav 23 at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex

Director Kamal to inaugurate the State-level art festival for government employees

November 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

Sargotsav 23, the State-level art festival for government employees organised by the Kerala NGO Union, will be held on Sunday at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex.

Director Kamal will inaugurate the festival and Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernest will be the chief guest on the occasion. A total of 652 people including 352 women will participate in different events being held at the 10 venues of the cultural complex.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent will distribute prizes to the winners at the closing ceremony. District panchayat president P. K. Gopan will be the chief guest at the event.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.