Sargam story-writing contest for Kudumbashree women

January 01, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree is organising Sargam, a State-level Malayalam story writing competition, to hone the creative talents of Kudumbashree women and guide them into art and literary fields. The top three winners will get cash awards of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000, mementoes, and certificates. There will be five consolation prizes of ₹1,500 each. The last date for receiving entries is January 25. The winners will be decided by a jury comprising renowned persons from the literary field. Forty people who send the best stories will get an opportunity to take part in the Sargam three-day literary camp to be organised by the Kudumbashree. For details, visit www.kudumbashree.org/sargam2023.