Sargaalaya crafts festival concludes

January 10, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - Kozhikode

The 11th edition of the Sargaalaya International Art and Craft Festival concluded at Sargaalaya Art and Craft Village at Iringal near Vadakara on Monday.

The festival had participation from 10 countries such as Russia, Tunisia, Uganda, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Syria, besides partner countries India and Sri Lanka.

An exhibition featuring products made by students who excelled in the State-level work experience fair and a bamboo forest set up by the Department of Forests were the other major attractions of this season. However, the festival suffered from a lack of patronage compared to the previous years which was attributed to the ongoing national highway widening works.

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman was the chief guest at the valedictory function on Monday, while Payyoli municipal chairman V.K. Abdurahman presided. Prizes for foreign participants and winners of media awards were distributed on the occasion.

