Sargaalaya crafts festival at Iringal concludes

January 09, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival held amid a lot of challenges concluded at the Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal on Monday.

The 10th edition of the festival was one of the grandest in its history featuring the maximum number of artisans from different parts of the country, besides from 10 foreign countries. Unfortunately, the variety offered did not translate into footfall and sales for most artisans.

Most people cited the ongoing widening work of the national highway as the reason for the low footfall. “Even some of my relatives said the dust on the road was a reason why they did not venture out from the city to visit the fare,” an artisan said. The possibility of traffic congestion on the dusty road could have dissuaded many regular visitors. Sargaalaya organisers had made arrangements for parking of over 800 four wheelers on its premises. However, the parking area was only moderately filled up even during weekends.

An artisan from Thrissur felt that the crowd was not drawn to the festival owing to the absence of cultural programmes. Sargaalaya chief operating officer P.P. Bhaskaran had said earlier that cultural programmes were deliberately avoided to avert traffic snarls and to ensure that only genuine craft lovers visited the festival. However, folk art forms were presented. An international food festival and joy rides were also organised.

Another artisan from Thiruvananthapuram felt that the higher entry fee was another reason for low footfall. The entry fee that used to be ₹60 on weekdays was raised to ₹80 this season.

However, for Sargaalaya, which struggled to survive for the last two years, the event was the first step towards bringing back its previous glory. Being one of the finest examples of Responsible Tourism in the country, a large community and the region of Iringal depended on Sargaalaya for their livelihood. The authorities of the Craft Village made sure to keep the system floating even during the pandemic by turning to agriculture.

The artisans are, however, satisfied with the arrangements made for them at the festival including food and accommodation. “I am sure the road work will be completed shortly, and we can have a good festival next year,” an artisan who came from West Bengal said.