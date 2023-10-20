ADVERTISEMENT

Sargaalaya chosen as one of the best 100 tourist destinations in the world

October 20, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal, Vadakara, bagged the award for being one of the best 100 tourist destinations in the world at the ‘Green Destination Congress’, held at Tallinn, Estonia, recently. This qualified Sargaalaya to compete in ITB Berlin 2024, one of the best tourism fairs in the world in the ‘flourishing societies’ category.

The Green Destination Congress was organised by ITB Berlin Travel Mart, Green Destinations and Future Tourism coalition. Sargaalaya’s efforts to ensure the livelihood of artisans during the pandemic were considered for the award.

Sargaalaya had earlier bagged the Union government’s award for the best rural tourism venture in the country, South Asian Travel Award, and Best Tourism Destination Award of the State Department of Tourism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US