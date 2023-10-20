Sargaalaya chosen as one of the best 100 tourist destinations in the world

October 20, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal, Vadakara, bagged the award for being one of the best 100 tourist destinations in the world at the ‘Green Destination Congress’, held at Tallinn, Estonia, recently. This qualified Sargaalaya to compete in ITB Berlin 2024, one of the best tourism fairs in the world in the ‘flourishing societies’ category.

The Green Destination Congress was organised by ITB Berlin Travel Mart, Green Destinations and Future Tourism coalition. Sargaalaya’s efforts to ensure the livelihood of artisans during the pandemic were considered for the award.

Sargaalaya had earlier bagged the Union government’s award for the best rural tourism venture in the country, South Asian Travel Award, and Best Tourism Destination Award of the State Department of Tourism.