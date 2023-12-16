ADVERTISEMENT

Saraxa education summit concludes in Palakkad

December 16, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - PALAKKAD

About 100 scientific papers presented at the summit, focussed largely on the National Education Policy of 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau

Devanandana, student of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, addressing one of the sessions on the last day of Saraxa International Education Summit on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day international education summit titled Saraxa concluded at St. Raphael’s Cathedral School here on Saturday. Delegates from about 150 schools and colleges took part in the summit jointly organised by Sanjo group of institutions, St. Raphael’s Cathedral School and St. Xavier’s Central School.

About 100 scientific papers were presented at the summit, which focussed largely on the National Education Policy of 2020, National Curriculum Framework 2022-23.

The organisers said that the summit exposed teachers, students and parents to the advantages of the National Education Policy and National Curriculum Frameworks through competency-based education, skill education, experiential learning by doing, paper presentation, workshops, discussions, and education carnival.

Apart from sensitising the participants about the global perceptions of education, the summit exposed them to a paradigm shift from route learning to experiential learning, the organisers said.

