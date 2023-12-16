GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saraxa education summit concludes in Palakkad

About 100 scientific papers presented at the summit, focussed largely on the National Education Policy of 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2022-23

December 16, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Devanandana, student of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, addressing one of the sessions on the last day of Saraxa International Education Summit on Saturday.

Devanandana, student of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, addressing one of the sessions on the last day of Saraxa International Education Summit on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day international education summit titled Saraxa concluded at St. Raphael’s Cathedral School here on Saturday. Delegates from about 150 schools and colleges took part in the summit jointly organised by Sanjo group of institutions, St. Raphael’s Cathedral School and St. Xavier’s Central School.

About 100 scientific papers were presented at the summit, which focussed largely on the National Education Policy of 2020, National Curriculum Framework 2022-23.

The organisers said that the summit exposed teachers, students and parents to the advantages of the National Education Policy and National Curriculum Frameworks through competency-based education, skill education, experiential learning by doing, paper presentation, workshops, discussions, and education carnival.

Apart from sensitising the participants about the global perceptions of education, the summit exposed them to a paradigm shift from route learning to experiential learning, the organisers said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.