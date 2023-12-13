ADVERTISEMENT

Saraxa education summit begins on December 14

December 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

St. Raphael Cathedral School here will host a three-day international educational summit named Saraxa from December 14 (Thursday). The summit, according to its academic director Sanil Jose, is expected to bring together educational delegates, educators and learners from different parts of the globe.

Dr. Jose said that summit would cover a wide range of topics from the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF FS) 2022.

The meet will explore competency-based education, skill-based education, life skills, and the cultivation of 21st-century skills, all of which are critical in navigating the dynamic landscape of global education, said Dr. Jose.

Institutions such as Sanjo Group, St. Raphael’s Cathedral School and St. Xavier’s Central School, Mangalamdam, are jointly hosting the summit.

