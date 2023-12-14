ADVERTISEMENT

Saraxa edu summit begins at Palakkad

December 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Margot Michaud, director of Alliance Francaise Trivandrum, lighting a traditional lamp to inaugurate Saraxa education summit at St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day international education summit titled Saraxa began at St. Raphael’s Cathedral School here on Thursday.

Margot Michaud, director of Alliance Francaise Trivandrum, inaugurated the summit. St. Raphael’s Cathedral School manager Fr. Joshi Pulikkottil presided over the function. School Principal Fr. Sanil Jose delivered the keynote address.

Mike Stylianou, head of international business sector of Rockschool, UK; Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes general secretary Joji Paul; Sahodaya School Complex district president Shaji K. Thayyil; Vinod Ravindran from Sanjo College, Palakkad; Saraxa general convener Noufiya, general secretary Gayatri Suresh, and Saraxa academic associate Sandhya Thomas spoke.

Saraxa Excellence Awards were given away to persons who made outstanding contributions in education sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegates from the U.K., the U.S. and Australia will attend different sessions on Friday and Saturday. The organisers said that nearly 7,000 students and about 1,000 teachers from different colleges and schools in the country were attending the summit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US