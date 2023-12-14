GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Saraxa edu summit begins at Palakkad

December 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Margot Michaud, director of Alliance Francaise Trivandrum, lighting a traditional lamp to inaugurate Saraxa education summit at St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, on Thursday.

Margot Michaud, director of Alliance Francaise Trivandrum, lighting a traditional lamp to inaugurate Saraxa education summit at St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day international education summit titled Saraxa began at St. Raphael’s Cathedral School here on Thursday.

Margot Michaud, director of Alliance Francaise Trivandrum, inaugurated the summit. St. Raphael’s Cathedral School manager Fr. Joshi Pulikkottil presided over the function. School Principal Fr. Sanil Jose delivered the keynote address.

Mike Stylianou, head of international business sector of Rockschool, UK; Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes general secretary Joji Paul; Sahodaya School Complex district president Shaji K. Thayyil; Vinod Ravindran from Sanjo College, Palakkad; Saraxa general convener Noufiya, general secretary Gayatri Suresh, and Saraxa academic associate Sandhya Thomas spoke.

Saraxa Excellence Awards were given away to persons who made outstanding contributions in education sector.

Delegates from the U.K., the U.S. and Australia will attend different sessions on Friday and Saturday. The organisers said that nearly 7,000 students and about 1,000 teachers from different colleges and schools in the country were attending the summit.

