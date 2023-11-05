HamberMenu
Saraswathi Vidyalaya bags overall championship at fete

Nearly 1,000 students from 15 schools participated in more than 100 events at the fete

November 05, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, secured the overall championship at Tarang 2023, inter-school arts fete of the Thiruvananthapuram Sahodaya.

Nearly 1,000 students from 15 schools participated in more than 100 events at the fete, held in the last week of October.

Students of Saraswathi Vidyalaya performed well in all categories, from primary level to higher secondary level.

Singer and music composer Jassie Gift impressed the audience with his spellbinding performance at the inauguration. Trophies and certificates were presented to the contestants by singer and performer Preetha P.V. at the valedictory function.

