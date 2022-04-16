SARAS Mela: Kudumbashree registers turnover of ₹12.21 crore

Revenue included proceeds from product stalls and food court

Revenue included proceeds from product stalls and food court

The Kudumbashree has registered a total sales turnover of ₹12.21 crore from the seventh edition of the National SARAS Mela that was held here recently.

The 12-day fair, from March 30 to April 10, was organised more than two years after the sixth edition was held in Kannur at the fag end of 2019. The turnover then was ₹9.76 crore.

From a turnover of ₹4.63 lakh on the first day of the fair, total sales kept soaring till they touched ₹2.47 crore on the last day of the fete. It had crossed the ₹2-crore mark on the penultimate day too. In five days, the sales turnover exceeded the ₹1-crore mark.

The turnover included proceeds from product stalls and food court. Product stalls generated a revenue of ₹11.38 crore, while the food court turnover was ₹82.37 lakh.

Among product stalls, the maximum turnover was by a Kudumbashree unit from Thrissur, Vismaya Handloom, that sold bed sheets, bed covers and pillow covers for over ₹10 lakh.

Ayswarya Herbals and Dhanasree, two Kudumbashree units from Palakkad, also had sales turnover of ₹.9.95 lakh and ₹9.98 lakh, respectively.

Jyothi Lathikaraj, who won the award for the best entrepreneur for her unit Sneha Jack World that produced value-added jackfruit items, registered a turnover of ₹5.63 lakh.

Sheeja who bagged the award for best young entrepreneur for her biodegradable sanitary pad named Ela Green, had a turnover of ₹4.5 lakh.

At the food court, the State’s stalls registered the maximum turnover. Kozhikode had the maximum turnover of ₹8.97 lakh, followed by Malappuram with ₹6.11 lakh. The Attappady stall had a turnover of ₹4.1 lakh.

Among other States, Telangana had the maximum turnover of ₹4.05 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh at ₹3.74 lakh.

The SARAS Mela had nearly 250 product stalls and a food court with 25 stalls with cuisine from more than 10 States wowing visitors, besides those from various districts of the State. Cultural programmes were also held every day.