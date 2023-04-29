Saras mela draws crowds

April 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

With its wide range of delicacies, the food court at Saras Mela, the national expo going on at Asramam Maidan, is drawing crowds.

Along with the ethnic cuisine of 16 States, unique items from the different districts of Kerala are also available at the food court. The mela began on May 27 and within three days, the food stalls alone generated a revenue of over ₹10 lakh. According to officials, Hyderabadi biryani offered by the Telangana stall and priced ₹180 is the most sought after item. The dish is prepared in the traditional style by a five-member team consisting of three women and two men from Telangana.

North Indian preparations are the other items on demand. Aloo paratha, vada paav, pani puri, and many other North Indian dishes are available at the fair. Apart from the food from other States, Kerala’s traditional tastes also have many takers. There are Kerala stalls featuring a range of seafood preparations and other local dishes.

Kappa-fish curry, Thalassery dum biryani, and Kerala meals are the star items on the menu. Food items are served on reusable plates and glasses, avoiding plastic disposable plates. Reunions, residence association meetings, birthday celebrations, etc. can be held at the food court. For registration and details, the public can contact 9895403261.