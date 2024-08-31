Sarada Muraleedharan takes charge as Kerala Chief Secretary

Sarada Muraleedharan took over as Chief Secretary, Kerala, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She succeeded her husband V. Venu to the top government post. Prior to her appointment as Chief Secretary, the 1990 batch IAS officer was serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Planning and Economic Affairs).

The State government had issued orders on August 21 confirming her appointment. Mr. Venu, also a 1990 batch officer, retired from service on Saturday.

After taking charge, Ms. Muraleedharan underscored the need for Kerala to maintain the pace on development by overcoming the limitations imposed by the financial situation. She also said steps will be taken for the timely implementation of the measures planned in the area of disaster management, according to a statement.

At a farewell given to Mr. Venu on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had observed that this was the first instance in the State’s history of a chief secretary being succeeded to the top post by his spouse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.