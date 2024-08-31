GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sarada Muraleedharan takes charge as Kerala Chief Secretary

The 1990 batch IAS officer previously served as Additional Chief Secretary (Planning and Economic Affairs)

Published - August 31, 2024 10:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Outgoing Chief Secretary V. Venu with wife Sarada Muraleedharan who will succeed him to the top post. It will be the first time in Kerala that a wife will follow her husband as Chief Secretary.

Sarada Muraleedharan took over as Chief Secretary, Kerala, on Saturday.

She succeeded her husband V. Venu to the top government post. Prior to her appointment as Chief Secretary, the 1990 batch IAS officer was serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Planning and Economic Affairs).

The State government had issued orders on August 21 confirming her appointment. Mr. Venu, also a 1990 batch officer, retired from service on Saturday.

After taking charge, Ms. Muraleedharan underscored the need for Kerala to maintain the pace on development by overcoming the limitations imposed by the financial situation. She also said steps will be taken for the timely implementation of the measures planned in the area of disaster management, according to a statement.

At a farewell given to Mr. Venu on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had observed that this was the first instance in the State’s history of a chief secretary being succeeded to the top post by his spouse.

