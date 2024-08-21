Sarada Muraleedharan is the new Chief Secretary of Kerala

On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet appointed Sarada Muraleedharan as the next Chief Secretary of the State. Ms. Muraleedharan has the rare distinction of taking up the reins of the State’s administration from her husband and outgoing Chief Secretary V. Venu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venu is slated to retire on August 31. Ms. Muraleedharan is currently the Additional Chief Secretary of Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGI).

She faces the arduous task of executing the government’s rehabilitation programme for the landslides-affected in Wayanad, including a model township.

Ms. Muraleedharan proved her administrative mettle by heading the Kudumbashree Poverty Eradication and Women Empowerment Mission from 2006 to 2012. She also served as Chief Operating Officer at the National Rural Livelihoods Mission of the Union Ministry of Rural Development. She was involved in formulating local-level disaster management plans for the State. Ms. Muraleedharan is an IAS officer of the 1991 batch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.