Sarada Muraleedharan is the new Chief Secretary of Kerala

The current Additional Chief Secretary of Local Self-Government Institutions will taking up the reins of the State’s administration from her husband and outgoing Chief Secretary V. Venu

Published - August 21, 2024 06:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet appointed Sarada Muraleedharan as the next Chief Secretary of the State. Ms. Muraleedharan has the rare distinction of taking up the reins of the State’s administration from her husband and outgoing Chief Secretary V. Venu. 

Mr. Venu is slated to retire on August 31. Ms. Muraleedharan is currently the Additional Chief Secretary of Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGI). 

She faces the arduous task of executing the government’s rehabilitation programme for the landslides-affected in Wayanad, including a model township. 

Ms. Muraleedharan proved her administrative mettle by heading the Kudumbashree Poverty Eradication and Women Empowerment Mission from 2006 to 2012. She also served as Chief Operating Officer at the National Rural Livelihoods Mission of the Union Ministry of Rural Development. She was involved in formulating local-level disaster management plans for the State. Ms. Muraleedharan is an IAS officer of the 1991 batch.

