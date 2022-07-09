Saplings distributed to farmers at Njattuvela market

7,450 pepper saplings, 2,500 vegetable seedlings distributed at Parassala

Free pepper saplings were distributed to farmers in the Parassala grama panchayat on Friday during a farmer meet and Njattuvela market organised by the panchayat and the local Krishi Bhavan.

In addition to 7,450 pepper saplings, 2,500 vegetable seedlings also were distributed as part of the ‘Onathinoru Muram Pachakkari’ campaign of the Agriculture Department. Parassala block panchayat president K. Ben Darwin inaugurated the farmers’ meet and Njattuvela market.

The Njattuvela market was organised with the aim of expanding the services of the Krishi Bhavan, sensitising farmers to various agricultural projects, and increasing their involvement in activities related to agricultural development and planning.

Crop health clinic

Vegetables produced by the farmers, planting materials, and agricultural products were on sale at the market. A 'crop health management clinic' also was organised as part of the event. Parassala grama panchayat president Manju Smitha L. presided.