June 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Social Forestry wing of the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department will distribute 2 lakh saplings in connection with World Environment Day (June 5) in Alappuzha district. Those who wish to buy saplings can contact nurseries of the department at Vazhuvadi, Kanjikuzhy and Koottuveli. For details, contact 9447238161, 8547603709 (Alappuzha range) or 9495539715, 8281004595 (Chengannur range).

