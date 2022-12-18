SAPACC calls for Coastal Rights Act

December 18, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The conference also requests Union, States to levy a ‘Carbon Tax’ on luxury emissions; calls for declaring a climate emergency in every country

The Hindu Bureau

Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait arriving for the valedictory function of the National Conference of South Asian Peoples Action on Climate Crisis at Kozhikode beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The four-day National Conference of South Asian People’s Action on Climate Crisis (SAPACC) that concluded in Kozhikode on Sunday demanded all coastal States as well as the Parliament to pass a Coastal Rights Act on the lines of the Forest Rights Act to protect the right of the fishermen as well as the people living along the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution at the conference comes in the wake of various developmental projects along the coastline sabotaging the Coastal Regulatory Zone rules besides deep sea mining activities, aqua farming, and harbour developments as part of the ‘Sagar Mala project’. In addition, scarcity of fish in the sea is posing a threat to the livelihood of traditional fishermen.

The conference also requested the Union and State governments to levy a ‘Carbon Tax’ on luxury emissions, which should be used to pay for programmes and people who are directly involved with activities that do carbon removals through nature based solutions and that are social and climate justice-centric.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

SAPACC further called for the president of COP27, the UN Secretary General, and all nations to declare a climate emergency and suggested several measures to move towards a sustainable, equitable, and peaceful society.

The conference that began on Thursday concluded at Kozhikode Beach on Sunday with national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan union Rakesh Tikait delivering the valedictory address. He called for a continuation of protest on the lines of the farmers’ protest in Delhi to get the minimum support price (MSP) established for agricultural products, fish, and egg. Citing the problems faced by all sections of people due to climate change, he called upon the governments to provide subsidies for solar energy.

Chairman of the organising committee Kalpetta Narayanan presided over the event. Leader of the farmers’ protest Sukhdev Singh, leader of Khatkar Toll plaza protest Satbir Singh Pahalwan, SAPACC National working committee member R.K. Meghwal and Theera Samrakshana Samithi leader Magline Philomena spoke on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US