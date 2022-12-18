SAPACC calls for Coastal Rights Act

December 18, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The four-day National Conference of South Asian People’s Action on Climate Crisis (SAPACC) that concluded in Kozhikode on Sunday demanded all coastal States as well as the Parliament to pass a Coastal Rights Act on the lines of the Forest Rights Act to protect the right of the fishermen as well as the people living along the coast.

The resolution at the conference comes in the wake of various developmental projects along the coastline sabotaging the Coastal Regulatory Zone rules besides deep sea mining activities, aqua farming, and harbour developments as part of the ‘Sagar Mala project’. In addition, scarcity of fish in the sea is posing a threat to the livelihood of traditional fishermen.

The conference also requested the Union and State governments to levy a ‘Carbon Tax’ on luxury emissions, which should be used to pay for programmes and people who are directly involved with activities that do carbon removals through nature based solutions and that are social and climate justice-centric.

SAPACC further called for the president of COP27, the UN Secretary General, and all nations to declare a climate emergency and suggested several measures to move towards a sustainable, equitable, and peaceful society.

The conference that began on Thursday concluded at Kozhikode Beach on Sunday with national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan union Rakesh Tikait delivering the valedictory address. He called for a continuation of protest on the lines of the farmers’ protest in Delhi to get the minimum support price (MSP) established for agricultural products, fish, and egg. Citing the problems faced by all sections of people due to climate change, he called upon the governments to provide subsidies for solar energy.

Chairman of the organising committee Kalpetta Narayanan presided over the event. Leader of the farmers’ protest Sukhdev Singh, leader of Khatkar Toll plaza protest Satbir Singh Pahalwan, SAPACC National working committee member R.K. Meghwal and Theera Samrakshana Samithi leader Magline Philomena spoke on the occasion.